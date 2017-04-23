× OTL #549: Adopt-a-Beach, EPA’s Chicago impact, March for Science Chicago

Mike Stephen talks with Alliance for the Great Lakes vice president of operations Stephanie Smith about how to help one of our most important natural resources via their Adopt-a-Beach program; checks in with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization (P.E.R.R.O.) coordinating committee member Troy Hernandez about how Chicago could be impacted if our local EPA office is closed, and chats with March for Science Chicago co-director Kristian Aloma about why we should take to the streets to support science. Meanwhile, we discuss legendary WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling, how OTL is like a classic sitcom, and how we can finally recycle styrofoam. This week’s local music is provided by Photo-Curio.

