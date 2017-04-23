× Nocturnal Journey: Prince’s Paisley Park studio complex

The Nocturnal Journey brings Dave Hoekstra to Chanhassen, Minnesota and Prince’s Paisley Park studio complex, that recently opened for tours in the fall following the iconic artist’s death. Dave talks with tour guide Sean Larson about the facility’s history as Prince’s centralized creative compound and some of the experiences available on the tours, like cutting a quick vocal track in Studio B, eating meals from Prince’s personal chefs, and more.