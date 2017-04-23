PHOTO: Aaron Lawlor, the chairman of the Lake County Board along with Sunday Spin host Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio)
Lake County Welcomes Caterpillar to Deerfield
Joining Rick in the studio is Aaron Lawlor, the chairman of the Lake County Board. Lawlor will talk about Lake County’s major business victory with the relocation of Caterpillar Inc.’s headquarters from its longtime home in Peoria to Deerfield and more.