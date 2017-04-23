In this Wednesday, June 13, 2012, photo, visitors at Chicago's Millennium Park enjoy the sculpture "Cloud Gate," also known as "The Bean" on Wednesday, June 13, 2012 in Chicago. Millennium Park is one of several free activities/things/places visitors can enjoy in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Get Ready For Summer With The Millennium Park Film Series!
In this Wednesday, June 13, 2012, photo, visitors at Chicago's Millennium Park enjoy the sculpture "Cloud Gate," also known as "The Bean" on Wednesday, June 13, 2012 in Chicago. Millennium Park is one of several free activities/things/places visitors can enjoy in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Dean Richards get you set for summer as he previews Millennium Park’s summer film series with Rich Moskal of the Chicago Film Office. The film list features everything from The Blues Brothers and Caddyshack to Hidden Figures, La La Land and their first Spanish-language film feature, El Norte.