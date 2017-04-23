Frank Fontana shares how a viewer of his Downtown Shabby Show noticed some lumps on his wife that tuned out to be cancer. (Frank Fontana) × Frank Fontana: “My world was turned upside down” Frank Fontana shares how a viewer of his Downtown Shabby Show noticed some lumps on his wife that tuned out to be cancer. (Frank Fontana) Frank was out for a couple weeks taking care of his family. He came back to host his show with some life changing news, announcing his wife was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3343791/frank-fontana-sherrry-fontana-announcement_2017-04-23-170631.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3753.mp3 Related stories How To Background Check a Contractor, Go Smile Sonic Pro, Yonanas & El Tapeo Restaurant Archadeck of Chicagoland, Army Sargeant Leianne Marie & Millusions Artwork Photos: Frank Fontana at Chicago Flower & Garden Show 2017