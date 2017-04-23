Frank Fontana: “My world was turned upside down”

Posted 4:21 PM, April 23, 2017, by

Frank Fontana shares how a viewer of his Downtown Shabby Show noticed some lumps on his wife that tuned out to be cancer. (Frank Fontana)

Frank was out for a couple weeks taking care of his family. He came back to host his show with some life changing news, announcing his wife was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Related stories