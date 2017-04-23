× East-West basketball coach Tommie Posley: “It was a way for me to get these guys off the street and keep them in the gym”

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge visit with East-West University basketball coach Tommie Posley, who’s striving to help the young men in communities where violence is prevalent, by providing an accessible basketball program where students can turn to for support and structure. Longtime mentee Ricky Battles and current East-West players Ahmed Eshftari and Sherman Carter talk about how Posley’s program and the game of basketball served as a positive outlet for them.