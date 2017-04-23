Kurt Russell, left, and Goldie Hawn arrive at the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards’ A -List Interview: Kurt Russell
Kurt Russell, left, and Goldie Hawn arrive at the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards talks with actor Kurt Russell about his latest work in The Fate of the Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.