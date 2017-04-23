2017 Spring Floral Artistry, Bar Roma & La Tequileria

Jason Toth (floriculturist) Frank Fontana and Matthew Barrett, deputy director of conservatories. (David Miranda)

Matthew Barrett, Deputy Director of Conservatories &
Jason Toth, floriculurist for the Garfield Park Conservatory. https://garfieldconservatory.org/

“Spring Rising” is the name of the 2017 Spring Show exhibit of floral artistry at the Lincoln Park Conservatory.

Bar Roma in Andersonville- Howard Davis     http://www.barromachicago.com/

Julia Zhu-Marketing Partner for Bar Roma

Frank Fontana designed this restaurant in Andersonville. The owners talk about why some restaurants make it, or break it.

 

La Tequileria- https://www.facebook.com/TheTequileria/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

David Suarez (Owner) and Elliot Acosta (General Manager) talk about the style & design of this new bar opening in Melrose Park. They also gave Frank a Tequila 101 course…

 

