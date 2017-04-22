× The Carry Out 4-21-17: “Because of Carrie Underwood’s social media hate of the Blackhawks, I will never start listening to her music!”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Blackhawks getting swept by Nashville in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Nashville celebrities Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson burning the Blackhawks on Twitter, President Trump lashing out at the media about the “First 100 Days” judgement, Governor Bruce Rauner standing pat on his stance the state insurance plans shouldn’t pay for abortions, President Obama coming to Chicago on Monday, Alderman Burke having everyone talking about his “textalyzer” idea, Rajon Rondo fracturing his thumb, the Bulls taking on the Celtics in game 3 of the NBA Playoffs, the Cubs playing the Reds in Cincinnati, the Sox welcoming the Cleveland Indians to the South Side, San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner hurting himself in a dirt bike accident, the Bears 2017 schedule coming out and Earth Day festivities taking place all over the city tomorrow.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio