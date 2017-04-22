× The Beat Full Show (4/22/17): Requiem for the Blackhawks

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: We hear from Stan Bowman and Jonathan Toews for the first time since the Blackhawks were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and both have a few things to say about the future of the franchise; Brent Sopel joins the guys one more time to break down what’s next for the Hawks on the blue line, and the leadership of the Captain in these trying times; Harry Caray’s CEO Grant DePorter stops by with forensic evidence from the Yadier Molina ‘chest protector’ ball; the guys talk with ATP Tour broadcaster Mike Cation, who was at the mic when a Sarasota Open match was interrupted by loud sex noises, and more.