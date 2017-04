× Saturday Night Special with Amy Guth 4/22/17: Politics with Rex Huppke

On this edition of Saturday Night Special with Amy Guth, she welcomes Tribune columnist and podcast partner Rex Huppke to give their spin on the biggest political headlines of the week.

Together, Guth and Huppke tackle the “March for Science”, the end of Trump’s first 100 days, the French presidential election and so much more.

Join us for a lively and critical look at this week’s episode of Saturday Night Special!