On the Road with Dane: Eileen Ogintz, Larry McReynolds, Cochon 555 & the Roselle Cruise Night

Dane is back with another jam-packed show: to start, he talked to Eileen Ogintz about the modern day dude ranch and travel insurance. Then, NASCAR on Fox’s Larry McReynolds joined the conversation to talk about this week at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Cochon 555 founder Brady Lowe stopped into the Allstate Showcase Studio alongside Robert and Dave to talk about their big event. Then, Glenn Rygel, Wayne Dome and Dan Rygel joined Dane to talk about their 18 year-and-counting cruise night in Roselle.