Jon Hansen & Esmerelda Leon 4/22/17 | Full Show

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon fill in for Matt Bubala this week with a full early morning show.

First, Jon and Esmeralda talk about the the recent death of the last living person from the 1800s. They also weigh the pros and cons of everlasting life and try to find our oldest listener.

Next, we get an Ebert Fest report from film critic Blake Stubbs. He discusses the history of the fest, Roger Ebert’s legacy and Jon and Esmeralda share their favorite overlooked movies.

Finally, Kristian Alomá from the March For Science joins Jon and Esmerelda to talk about the purpose behind the march and why supporting the sciences is so important.