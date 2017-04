× Your Friday Feel Good: CEO of Paper Source Winnie Park

CEO of Paper Source, Winnie Park, joined The Steve Cochran Show in-studio to talk about their presence in the market. “Paper Source is more than a retailer, it’s an experience” says Winnie. “Once customers enter our stores, we inspire them to unlock their creativity with hands-on demonstrations and workshops. A crafter in their own right, our associates combine their passion for the brand and skillset to drive the guest experience.”