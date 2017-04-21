× Would it have been fun to hang out with pirates? Kasey Wallis weighs in…

Kasey Wallis, host of the series, Ghosts of the Caribbean: Dead People Do Tell Tales, is a renowned medium that spent months on the Bay Islands of Honduras, notorious for pirates in the 17th and 18th centuries, communicating with pirates that lived and died during those years. She joins Bill and Wendy to share some great Pirate facts!

