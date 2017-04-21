× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/21/17: Farm Tech, Hiring Millennials, & Meliora Cleaning Products

Technology is changing all industries and agriculture is no exception. Jon Hansen filled in for Steve Bertrand and chatted with Andrea Hanis (Editor of Blue Sky Innovation & Editorial Director of RedEye) about how University of Illinois is redesigning technology for the farming industry. Tom Gimbel (CEO of LaSalle Network) talked about hiring the best of the 2017 graduating class, and a local Chicago couple (Kate Jakubas & Mike Mayer) discussed with Jon about their cleaning product company, Meliora.