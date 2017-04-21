× What would this country look like if the extreme Christian right got everything they wanted?

Emmy award-winning writer and Second City instructor Joe Janes joins Justin to discuss his satirical play, “Our Christian Nation,” currently running at the Cornservatory. Joe talks about where the idea for this production came from, what it is like to write satire during the current political climate, if he feels there is any subject that is off-limits and how his improv background influences his comedy writing.

