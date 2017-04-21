× What can you do to protect our oceans?

In honor of Earth Day tomorrow, Justin welcomes Shedd Aquarium’s sustainability specialist Maddie Caldwell and Hooked on Fish founder Karen Wollins to talk about issues that are negatively impacting our planet including the use of plastic straws and over-fishing and tomorrow’s “BLU Goes Green” event at The Chopping Block.

