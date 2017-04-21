Video: John Williams samples some crickets on a Hometown Voices visit to Oak Brook

During an Allstate Hometown Voices Tour visit to Pinstripes in Oak Brook, John Williams catches up with former WGN Radio producer Tracy Weiner, samples some crickets, and talks with Allstate Agent Maggie Barashka and Evelina Petrov and Jivka Petrova of the Little Bulgarian School.