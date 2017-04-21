× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Wendy’s prayers have been answered!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. With him, he brought Amrie Cunningham of Mytakeontv.com. The group talks about the return of the X-Files with the original cast, the looming potential writers strike, Deadwood, and much more.

