The Opening Bell 4/21/17: Weekly Market Wrap – French Elections & Earnings Season

The week is coming to a close and Steve wrapped up the week with Paul Nolte (Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management). The French Election this weekend, tight job markets, and earnings season all make for a busy financial week. Steve also put a bow on the United Airlines passenger removal story with Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) to ask the important question, “did they do enough to help the situation?”