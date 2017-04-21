× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.21.17

We end your week with Judy Pielach’s son not allowing her to wear his Cubs ring, and warning you against texting and driving. Listeners chime in on whether Americans ought to be sensitive towards other cultures’ concept of time, or whether other cultures should be more sensitive of our time. Professor Joel Ostrow explains why the Russian fighter jets seen near the Alaskan coast need not alarm the U.S. And Wait, What? author Jim Ryan educates John on the five questions that will improve everyday interactions.