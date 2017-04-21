× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-21-17

We are ending this week on a high note! On tonight’s episode of The Download, ahead of Earth Day tomorrow, Justin speaks with the Shedd Aquarium’s sustainability specialist Maddie Caldwell and Hooked on Fish founder Karen Wollins about Earth Day and what we can do to help protect our oceans, the immensely talented singer-songwriter M. Ward discusses his career and the art of collaboration, the one and only Big Boi talks about his amazing career with Outkast and his upcoming solo record ahead of his DJ set this weekend at The MID, Emmy Award-winning writer Joe Janes tells us about, “Our Christian Nation” and we end the show with our monthly visit from local innovator and genius Steve Gadlin as he steps into The Frying Pan!

