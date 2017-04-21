× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.21.17: Congrats Judy Pielach

The great Judy Pielach joined The Steve Cochran Show so we could celebrate her getting into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame. Dean Richards chatted about some entertainment and Front Row Phyllis tells us which shows to hit up this week. Chuck Swirsky talks Bulls and the CEO of Paper Source, Winnie Park, describes being a Chicago grown business. Good times on a Friday.