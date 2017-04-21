× Singer-songwriter M. Ward: “I see all of the records as chapters in the same book”

The tremendous singer-songwriter M. Ward joins Justin to talk about his amazing career, living in Chicago in the late ’90’s and early 2000’s, being exposed to blues music while he lived here, what drew him to folk music as a young musician, learning how to play the guitar from listening to Beatles records, where his collaboration spirit comes from, what he learned from working with Mavis Staples, how he loves working with artists that are comfortable with improvisation, the different ways he works when he’s collaborating with others versus his solo material, how his writing process never really ends, the evolution of his sound through the years, his recent sold-out run at City Winery and his latest record, “More Rain.”

