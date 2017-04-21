Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 21, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Professor Joel Ostrow: “Russia trying to gauge the U.S. response”
Russian fighter jets were seen flying near the Alaskan coast this week, so we called on Professor Joel Ostrow, who specializes in Russian politics and other international goings-on. He explains why he doesn’t think this act was a war precedent.