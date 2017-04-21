× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Preserving Chicago architecture and the JFK presidency

Chicago is well known for its stunning architecture both from the 1800’s as well as being the home of the Skyscraper in modern times. Yet, one of the world’s most glamorous and important homes of architectural marvels is threatened each year as different buildings and other symbols of our beauty are at risk of being demolished or otherwise destroyed. Preservation Chicago Executive Director Ward Miller joins Paul to discuss this year’s list of most threatened architectural structures.

Then, Paul is joined by professor and author and historian Michael J. Hogan to discuss his new book, The Afterlife of John Fitzgerald Kennedy: A Biography. Unlike most books that describe the JKF years, Hogan provides a new perspective on the Kennedy years and legacy by looking at how both President Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy worked to create, guard and solidify the image of the 35th President for all time.