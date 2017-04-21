× Never make a bad first impression with Steve Gadlin’s “The Better Handshake”

Local genius, inventor, innovator and “Shark Tank” champion Steve Gadlin joins Justin for another fun-filled edition of “The Frying Pan!” Steve presents an exclusive idea to the WGN listeners and they get to decide if it is good enough to present to his principal investor Mark Cuban. Tonight, Steve’s invention is called, “The Better Handshake,” which is a metal prosthetic hand that will allow you to never give out a sloppy handshake. You only have once chance to make a good first impression!

