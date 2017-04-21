× Hip hop legend Big Boi: “It is as important to educate as it is to entertain”

Justin is joined by hip hop royalty tonight as the one and only Big Boi talks about his DJ set tomorrow at The MID, putting out new music in advance of his next record, “Boomiverse,” the excitement he feels when he releases new work, the similarities between being onstage in huge arenas or festivals and working behind the decks in a DJ booth, what we can expect from the new record and the responsibility he feels to speak about social issues in his music.

