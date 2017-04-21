Big Boi takes the stage at the Bud Light Factory during the Bud Light Music Showcase in Austin, Texas. Bud Light - America's most popular and inclusive beer brand, and first time sponsor of South By Southwest® - transformed Austins Brazos Hall into the Bud Light Factory, bringing exclusive performances to SXSW attendees from March 16-19. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Bud Light)
Hip hop legend Big Boi: “It is as important to educate as it is to entertain”
Justin is joined by hip hop royalty tonight as the one and only Big Boi talks about his DJ set tomorrow at The MID, putting out new music in advance of his next record, “Boomiverse,” the excitement he feels when he releases new work, the similarities between being onstage in huge arenas or festivals and working behind the decks in a DJ booth, what we can expect from the new record and the responsibility he feels to speak about social issues in his music.
