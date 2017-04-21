× Chicago Blackhawks Coverage with Brent Sopel, Scott Stantis and Recovering from the Loss with Dr. John Duffy | Full Show (April 20th)

Tonight on Pretty Late we continue your Chicago Blackhawks coverage with former Blackhawk, Brent Sopel who adds his insider view to the final game of the series. We also have the great, Dr. John Duffy to help listeners cope with the Blackhawks loss. Scott Stantis rides side car as we take a look at the recent United Airlines debacle as well as all the latest hot topics. All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

