× Chef John Manion & El Che Bar Bring Their Best to Cochon 555!

El Che Bar Chicago”s Chef John Manion joins Dane on WGN radio to preview the highly anticipated Cochon 555 coming up at Morgan Manufacturing April 22nd. Hear as John shares his support for the event, the cause and the ways Chefs, Farmers and advocates join together to spread the message and importance of Heritage Breed Pork. Listen as Chef Manion breaks down the event, food, cocktails, competition and celebration that is Cochon 555. John also fills us in on El Che Bar and the Argentinian influence and flavors that have made this a Chicago favorite and a top contender for this year’s title!

For more information on Chefs, Farmers, Heritage Breeds, Piggy Bank and TICKETS, click here.