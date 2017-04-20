× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/20/17: Small Businesses, Facebook Zombies, & Financial Advisors

Amy Guth jumped in for Steve as he continues his Ireland trip and she brought good news for the Midwest. Amy discussed with Jill Gonzalez (Analyst at Wallet Hub) about the best small cities to start a business and there are plenty of cities in the Midwest representing the list. Bill Geiger of Geiger Wealth Management talked about retirement planning, Ian Sherr (Exec. Editor of News at CNET) told us about the more than 200,000 social media zombies across the internet, and Ilyce Glink (Publisher of ThinkGlink.com & CEO of Best Money Moves) chatted about millennials and how more and more are saying they don’t trust financial advisors.