The Opening Bell 4/20/17: Supporting Science on Earth Day

The global markets are always moving and getting an early look into what’s a head is vital for business and financial management. Steve sat down with the weekly thought leader, Don Lloyd to discuss the busy Geo-political news the is influencing international markets. This weekend also is the celebration of Earth Day, and a national March For Science. Sophie Shrand (Host of Science with Sophie) discussed with Steve the reason for the march and told people what they can do to support the the cause.