The Mincing Rascals 04.20.17: Bill O'Reilly gets the boot, Carl Vinson gets lost, the Cubs ring is on contract and more…

On today’s edition of “The Mincing Rascals,” Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis and Columnist Eric Zorn join John Williams. The rascals mince over Bill O’Reilly’s removal from Fox News following various settlements on his behalf. Then, they ponder the worst part about the USS Carl Vinson’s route towards North Korea. They debate whether or not employees of the Cubs should be allowed to sell their rings upon acquisition, and the uses of Mayor Emanuel’s private e-mail account. Finally, they decide whether or not former Governor Rod Blagojevich deserves to remain in prison this long.

Scott Stantis recommends that you check out the band, The Duhks.

John recommends that you listen to “Revelation” by the late Prince, one of his newly released tracks.

Eric says you should check out “100:1, The Crack Legacy,” on Audible.com. For those who aren’t Audible subscribers, Eric also suggests that you follow TrumpTracker, a tool that helps you follow every promise he breaks and more.