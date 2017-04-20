× The Carry Out 4-19-17: “It was classic Cubs today just grinding it out and winning in dramatic fashion (are you listening Blackhawks?)”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the results of the special election in Georgia, Bill O’Reilly being ousted at FOX News, Governor Bruce Rauner pledging to veto an abortion-rights bill, the Mike Madigan camp shelling out money for Cubs and Sox tickets, J.B. Pritzker saying that not all billionaires are alike, McHenry County Board Chairman Jack Franks receiving death threats, a fisherman pulling a Muskie out of Lake Michigan in Chicago, the Cubs winning a thriller against the Brewers, the Sox continuing their series against the Yankees, the Bulls preparing for their next playoff game against the Celtics, the Hawks getting ready for their must-win game against Nashville tomorrow night and a new study saying salt makes you hungry rather than thirsty.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio