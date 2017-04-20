× Strangest Things the Musical

We all know the smash hit Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’. That has now given inspiration to a new spoof musical ‘Strangest Things’. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Molly LeCaptain (Juice Byers) and Casey Tutton (Nancy), Playwright Bryan Renaud and Director Tommy Rivera-Vega, to tell them all about it.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m