We had the pleasure of having Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer along with Pat Brady in-studio to talk about the need for women to get involved in government. Chuck Todd discusses the latest in Washington. Dean Richards doesn’t review 2nd edition of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Brent Sopel is pulling for the Blackhawks and our friend David Kaplan signs his book for the show.