The 10th annual Record Store Day is this Saturday!

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show Jim Hanke, host of the Vinyl Emergency podcast, to discuss the cool items being released, the resurgence of the format and Waxwork Records, a new company that reissues classic horror soundtracks with fantastic new album artwork.

