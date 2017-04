× Maggie Barashka: Helping Others Achieve Their Dreams Through Insurance & The Little Bulgarian School

Allstate Agent Maggie Barashka talks with John Williams to share her story of coming to America, the great work Allstate is doing to help their clients and her work with the Little Bulgarian School, all this coming during National Volunteer Month.

Maggie is joined by Evelina Petrov (community outreach coordinator), Jivka Petrova (founder) at Little Bulgarian School.