Legalizing marijuana, Eli Manning sued, law school trends, Bennifer, Blago & Aaron Hernandez in this week's Legal Face-Off

Legal Face-Off welcomes Fordham University School of Law Professor Deborah Denno to discuss Arkansas’ pause on executions.

WTTW Chicago Tonight’s Amanda Vinicky and State Representative Kelly Cassidy discuss legalizing marijuana in Illinois.

Attorney Brian Brook joins Rich & Jason to discuss his lawsuit against the NY Giants & quarterback Eli Manning for fake memorabilia.

DePaul College of Law Dean Jennifer Rosato Perea discusses law school trends.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Rich & Jason cover breaking news involving Rod Blagojevich, Aaron Hernandez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce filing and much more.