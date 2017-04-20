Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional Seat Jon Ossoff speaks to supporters during an election-night watch party Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Dunwoody, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Jon Ossoff Runoff A Win For Democrats?
Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional Seat Jon Ossoff speaks to supporters during an election-night watch party Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Dunwoody, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Reporter for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Greg Bluestein, talks with John Williams about the latest special election in Georgia, and now forced runoff involving Democrat Jon Ossoff. They talk about the usually republican district and state and how anti-Trump sentiment has allowed Ossoff to gain ground.