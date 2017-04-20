Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) drives to the basket through the Boston Celtics defense in the first quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Down and Distance: 8th seeded Bulls win first 2 games in Boston
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) drives to the basket through the Boston Celtics defense in the first quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Jarrett Payton with new partner Ernie Scatton visit with Bryan “BC” Crawford and discuss the surprising playoff Bulls, how far can they go, and will all these pieces be back next year.