× Chicago Shark Tank Success Story “Guard Llama”, March for Science, Dr. Dingman the “Itunes Psychic” and more! | Full Show (April 19th)

Chicago Shark Tank Success Story “Guard Llama” Co-Founder Joe Parisi joins us live in studio to give us an update on his recent experience on the show. Michael Silver also joins us to discuss the upcoming March for Science event. Aly Jados and Comedian Sydney Adenyi also join in on the fun with Brandon C. Price riding sidecar. Finally, we welcome back Dr. Dingman the “Itunes Psychic” to take listener calls!

All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

