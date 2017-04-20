Bears’ 2017 Regular Season Schedule Released

The NFL is releasing its entire 2017 schedule Thursday night and the Chicago Tribune was able to leak the Bears schedule early. Here are some highlights from the Bears’ 2017 slate:

A season-opener at home against the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons. The Bears will open up at home for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. They also opened up the 2011 season against the Falcons at Soldier Field and won that game 30-12.

“The Mike Glennon Game” — Glennon will face his former team Week 2 in Tampa, getting an opportunity to beat Jameis Winston, who took his job. It’s the third straight year the Bears will play in Tampa, bringing back memories of the old NFC Central era.

For the seventh year in a row, the Bears’ game at Lambeau Field will be played in primetime. In fact, they’ll play on Thursday night in Green Bay for the third straight season and the fourth time in the last six years. Eight of the Bears’ last nine games in Green Bay have been played under the lights and they are just 2-6 in those games.

The Bears’ only Monday night game of the season will come at home against the Vikings on Oct. 9. The Bears beat the Vikings 20-10 at Soldier Field on Monday night (Halloween) last season.

For any Northwestern fans, the Wildcats play at Maryland Saturday, Oct. 14 and the Bears play at Baltimore Sunday, Oct. 15.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace will return to New Orleans to face his former organization Oct. 29. Pace worked for the Saints from 2001-14 before getting the GM job with the Bears.

The Bears will play a Saturday game in Detroit on Dec. 16.

For the third time in four seasons, the Bears will end their regular season with a road game at Minnesota.

Here is the entire 2017 Bears schedule with times to be released Thursday evening:

Sunday, Sept. 10 — Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Sept. 17 — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Sept. 24 — Pittsburgh Steelers

Thursday, Sept 28 — at Green Bay Packers

Monday, Oct. 9 — vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Oct. 15 — at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 22 — Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Oct. 29 — at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, Nov. 5 — BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 12 — Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Nov. 19 — Detroit Lions

Sunday, Nov. 26 — at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 3 — San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Dec. 10 — at Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday, Dec. 16 — at Detroit Lions

Sunday, Dec. 24 — vs Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Dec. 31 — at Minnesota Vikings

Adam Hoge covers the Chicago Bears for WGN Radio and WGNRadio.com. He also co-hosts The Beat, weekends on 720 WGN. Follow him on Twitter at @AdamHoge.