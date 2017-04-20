In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 photo, high school students Jackson Laferriere, left, and Noah Lemoine fill out work sheets as teacher Natalie O'Brien, top center, speaks with students during a civics class called "We the People," at North Smithfield High School in North Smithfield, R.I. More states are requiring graduating high school students to know at least as much about the U.S. founding documents as immigrants passing a citizenship test. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Are We Putting Too Much Pressure On High School Kids?
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 photo, high school students Jackson Laferriere, left, and Noah Lemoine fill out work sheets as teacher Natalie O'Brien, top center, speaks with students during a civics class called "We the People," at North Smithfield High School in North Smithfield, R.I. More states are requiring graduating high school students to know at least as much about the U.S. founding documents as immigrants passing a citizenship test. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Former WGN Producer Tracy Weiner joins John Williams to talk about the Naperville North High School petition and if we are asking too much of high school kids, leading to pressure-induced depression.
They also try some “delicious” baked crickets courtesy of Aspire Food Group.