× Allan Lichtman: ‘The Case for Impeachment’

Professor Allan Lichtman of the American University in Washington, D.C. has accurately predicted the election results since 1984, including this most recent one. He joins Bill and Wendy on the phone once again to talk about his new book ‘The Case for Impeachment’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.