You need a permit to hang a hammock in Chicago's parks (Who knew?)

WICKER PARK — Planning on ensconcing yourself in an elevated nylon sling strung between trees? Be advised that officials say you need a permit to install a hammock in a Park District park.

In response to a query from DNAinfo, Jessica Maxey-Faulkner, a Chicago Park District spokeswoman, said Monday “the erection of a hammock would require a permit per the Chicago Park District code” and that “failure to obtain a permit would result in request for the removal.”

Maxey-Faulkner said the Park District code prohibits stationing or erecting any canopy, scaffold, platform tents or other structure.

“While ‘hammock’ is not called out specifically, it would likely fall under the category of ‘other structure,'” Maxey-Faulkner said.