Wintrust Business Lunch 4/19/17: Inheritances, O'Hare Upgrades & Train Inefficiency

Steve Bertrand began his trip to Ireland today, so Jon Hansen stepped in, and kept things in suit. Terry Savage discussed with Jon about the changing interest rates and her thought of what millennials should do when they come into a lump sum of money. Frank Sennett of Crains told us about O’Hare Airport that is loosing passenger traffic compared to other airports due to the lack of upgrades, and Josh Sanburn discussed with Jon about his most recent article in TIME about how the infrastructure is in desperate need of an upgrade.