Why is Alderman Burke upset with the Chicago Police Department?

It’s Wednesday so that means Mike Fourcher of The Daily Line is here to get us up to speed on all the local political stories that are making news. Mike talks about Alderman Burke (14th) being upset with the Chicago Police Department, the fallout from the U.S. Steel chemical spill and the passenger being dragged off the United Airlines flight last week, the ongoing Illinois budget crisis and a judge saying he will rule next week on a CPS lawsuit over state education funding.

