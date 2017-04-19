× The Opening Bell 4/19/17: Marijuana Legalization & Questioning American Complacency

The long standing debate on marijuana legalization continues as state by state legalization moves along. Steve discussed with IL State Representative Kelly Cassidy about the amendment of House Bill 2353 that is also paired with IL State Senator Heather Steans. Many might suggest this will lead to laziness or contribute to a complacent society. That lead CNN Money’s Heather Long to question if Americans have become too lazy. Steve and Heather talked about the survey and it’s results as the United States progresses along.